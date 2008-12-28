The Best Headphones Of 2019

Call of Duty: World at War: Balancing Historic Realism With Fun

Mike and Owen spent about 30 minutes chatting with the Treyarch developers about Call of Duty World at War as they had their collective back sides handed to them in some competitive gameplay.

Tune in to hear Owen and Fahey quiz the devs about how real their rivalry is with Infinity Ward and whether the developers think about the living vets of the wars they turn into games.

  • N-bomb treyarch Guest

    the truth is treyarch are lazy ass bastards and they refuse to agnollage the very real issues the ps3 owners are dealing with. fix the damn lagg you cock suker son of bitchhz.

  • MILESY1986 Guest

    N-BOMB, HIT THE NAIL RIGHT ON THE HEAD THERE!
    AT THE MOMENT, IT'S THE FIRST AND LAST COD GAME I'M EVER GOING TO WASTE MY MONEY ON!

