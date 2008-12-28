Call of Duty: World at War: Balancing Historic Realism With Fun

Mike and Owen spent about 30 minutes chatting with the Treyarch developers about Call of Duty World at War as they had their collective back sides handed to them in some competitive gameplay.

Tune in to hear Owen and Fahey quiz the devs about how real their rivalry is with Infinity Ward and whether the developers think about the living vets of the wars they turn into games.

