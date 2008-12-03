The Best Headphones Of 2019

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Call of Duty: World At War DLC Said To Buck Tradition

Considering that the downloadable content offered for previous Call of Dutys consisted of run-of-the-mill map packs, deviating from that path shouldn't prove difficult. But World at War executive producer Daniel Suarez is still being mysterious.

He tells MTV Multiplayer that the team has "potentially two, maybe three packs" planned for the fifth core Call of Duty title. If they were as simple as Modern Warfare's "Variety" map pack or Call of Duty 3's duo of similar content, he probably wouldn't be so cagey about dishing details.

Hmmm... would Nazi werewolves fall under "what we've done traditionally"?

Activision: 'Call of Duty: World At War' DLC Will Be Unusual, Announced In 2009 [MTV Multiplayer]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles