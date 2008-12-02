Can Dead Rising Wii Be Saved?

Not if this trailer is anything to go by. On the plus side, for the first time, we see more than half a dozen zombies in the one spot. Sadly, they're carefully staged areas.
The rest of the game looks as barren as ever, while the boss battles look even more arduous than on the 360. Point-blank sniper rifle fire? Lordy.
The most disappointing bit is that this game looks worse than Resident Evil 4, despite being built up from that game's engine...
A lot of Gamecube games look better than Wii games, which makes no sense at all.