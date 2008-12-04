Can You Handle Five Minutes Of Let's Tap?

Former Sega man Yuji Naka's first proper game for the Wii is Let's Tap. It's really not that bad; it's actually kind of interesting, at least visually—and "Tap Runner" is damn fun. And the variety!

The latest trailer for the Prope-developed game shows off just how much stuff is packed into this thing. It may be a sensory assault on our eyes and ears, but we might be convinced to overcome our lack of coffee table upon which to lay our cardboard box controller. We'll see.