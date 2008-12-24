Capcom Announces Monster Hunter G Wii

In the upcoming issue of Japanese game mag Famitsu, Capcom reveals another Monster Hunter Wii title, Monster Hunter G.

Originally releases as a PS2 title and later ported to the PSP, the game was released in the West as Monster Hunter Freedom. The Wii version is 77 percent done and is slated for a Spring release. It's unknown whether there is an online fee or not. More details as they surface.

New Monster Hunter G Scan [NeoCrisis via GoNintendo]