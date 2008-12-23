Capcom Has 'No Plans' To Release Anymore RPGs

The Best Headphones Of 2019

What's that? You say you wanted a new Breath of Fire game? Well, it seems like you'll be waiting even longer now that Capcom decided the genre isn't a real moneymaker for them anymore.

Keiji Inafune, head of research and development at Capcom, was recently asked in an interview with 1up.com about the possibility of a new Breath of Fire game being released in the future. It turns out that not only is entire series being shelved, but the entire genre as well.

"There are currently no plans on making a new Breath of Fire game. Apart from that, regarding RPG titles, they are very popular in Japan, but only certain RPG titles sell so Capcom doesn't really need to even consider making these titles as an option."

Inafune would continue on to say that while the opportunity to revive the series later on might be possible, he says the trouble has to do with the size of the team compared to the other heavy hitters, like Square-Enix and Namco Bandai.

"There's a low possibility that we'll be making one in the near future. But, I realise that there are fans of the series, and we have staff who are interested so it's not out of the question. We actually have a lot of titles in a similar situation, where there's an interest by users and our staff, but where we just don't have the resources. Square Enix and Namco Bandai have 1,200 development staff but we only have 600. There's a lot more that we want to do, titles that would probably sell well if we made them, but we just don't have enough staff."

I think Breath of Fire is an extremely underrated series, particularly in the RPG scene. BOF3 was, and still is, one of my favourite games, so I hope Capcom takes the lid off at some point. I don't care if it's for DS or PSP, either, just gimme!

