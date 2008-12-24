Castle Crashers FINALLY Gets Patched

The Best Headphones Of 2019

It's been a long time coming, but notoriously fun, notoriously buggy XBLA hit Castle Crashers is finally going to receive a patch. The official word comes outta the forums of developer The Behemoth.

Nearly four months after the game's release, the patch is scheduled to be made available at 2am Pacific Time, Wednesday [That's right about now in Australia] . That's some Christmas present!

There's no word on just what is to be fixed, but coming at the end of a four month wait, we'd expect it to not only address the game's numerous online issues, but throw a few Christmas treats in for good measure.

TITLE UPDATE CHRISTMAQUANZAKAH MIRACLE! [The Behemoth]

