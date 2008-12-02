Castle Crashers Patch Still Coming, Still Coming

Remember back in September when The Behemoth calmed our fears about Castle Crashers' shaky online multiplayer, noting that "we're on our way to getting this title update out"? Yeah, whatever happened to that, Behemoth?

Three months later, with patience wearing thin, the X3F guys bugged the Castle Crashers dev team who told 'em that "the update's release is definitely reaching the end of the process" but that they still can't talk about a release date. It's still in Microsoft's hands apparently.

So, hurry up and wait, again. Hopefully this will be a "Surprise! It's out!" kind of thing and not the sort of item appearing on a New Year's resolution list.

The Behemoth: Release of Castle Crashers patching nearing 'end of the process' [X3F]