Castlevania Movie Dying, Spyhunter Movie Dead

News from Hollywood here, kids, and the news is good. In an interview with IGN, movie producer Paul W.S. Anderson has revealed that not only is the Castlevania movie stalled, but Spyhunter is stalled and then some.

On Castelvania:

We still want to make the movie, but I can't say we're going into production in January or anything like that. It's a project that everybody likes. I love the videogame. I think the script is really strong. Everyone is really enthusiastic about it, but we're still in the process of deciding when the movie gets shot.

If it was so great, Paul, "now" would be the time the movie gets shot. Pleasantries can't mask the fact the movie is, for now at least, going nowhere.

And on Spyhunter, he says the script "wasn't strong enough", so he's removed himself from the project. Without a producer attached, that movie is not only going nowhere, it's going nowhere fast.

