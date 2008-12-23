Catchy Game Theme Played During NFL Game

The weekend. 'Skins v Eagles. Washington are up 10-3, and in the final seconds of the game, Eagles receiver Reggie Brown takes what should be the game-winning catch...but is stuffed at the 1.
Time for the Washington announcers to get with the party music. So what tape did they reach for? They reached for a copy of "Oh No You Didn't", the kooky theme song for Pandemic's Mercenaries 2.
Before you ask, sadly, no it was not the Peter Stormare version.
Oh No You Didn't: Mercs 2 Song Plays as Skins Hold Off Eagles [GamePolitics]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink