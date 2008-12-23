Catchy Game Theme Played During NFL Game



The weekend. 'Skins v Eagles. Washington are up 10-3, and in the final seconds of the game, Eagles receiver Reggie Brown takes what should be the game-winning catch...but is stuffed at the 1.

Time for the Washington announcers to get with the party music. So what tape did they reach for? They reached for a copy of "Oh No You Didn't", the kooky theme song for Pandemic's Mercenaries 2.

Before you ask, sadly, no it was not the Peter Stormare version.

