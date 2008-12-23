The Best Headphones Of 2019

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Catchy Game Theme Played During NFL Game


The weekend. 'Skins v Eagles. Washington are up 10-3, and in the final seconds of the game, Eagles receiver Reggie Brown takes what should be the game-winning catch...but is stuffed at the 1.

Time for the Washington announcers to get with the party music. So what tape did they reach for? They reached for a copy of "Oh No You Didn't", the kooky theme song for Pandemic's Mercenaries 2.

Before you ask, sadly, no it was not the Peter Stormare version.

Oh No You Didn't: Mercs 2 Song Plays as Skins Hold Off Eagles [GamePolitics]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles