Chatting With Samus and Naomi Hunter -- at the Same Time

This week, Maxim named Metal Gear Solid's Naomi Hunter the top babe in gaming. Sadie Ultraneko talked to her voice actor, Jennifer Hale (right), who also voices Metroid's babelicious Samus Aran.

Hear her hold forth on being considered a gaming babe, the vagaries and challenges of voice acting a good death ("I hate when I just hear random grunts, because it's ripping you guys off,") and how Samus Aran would handle a relationship with Solid Snake. ("She could kick his butt and keep him in line. She could surpass him, and let him catch up, she could make it work.")

Or, if just listening to Samus/Naomi giggle is up your alley (or other orifice), this will be edifying, too.

Metal Gear Solid's Jennifer Hale Interview [YouTube]