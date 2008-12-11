Child's Play Auction Rakes In $200K

The Best Headphones Of 2019

The Penny Arcade team held their Child's Play charity auction dinner last night, selling off neato stuff to raise money for sick kids. And raise money they did.

In case you missed the "K" at the end of that headline, the dinner raised over $200,000. The rate at which these events - both the charity auction and the Child's Play movement at large - are snowballing is, at times, simply mind-blowing.

Last night was rad [Penny Arcade]

