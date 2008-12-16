The Best Headphones Of 2019

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Chinese Democracy On Its Way To Rock Band 2?

With over 10 years in the making, the world was finally graced with Chinese Democracy, the sixth album from the hard rock band Guns 'N Roses. But will it soon be playable in Rock Band 2?

Frontman Axl Rose thinks so.

In a fan Q&A, Axl was asked about the possibility of the entire album becoming available for dowload so fans could jam along on their plastic instruments. Here's the excerpt:

Q: Oh, wait! Axl, I find the verses on Shackler's Revenge to remind me of The Sopranos theme tune in certain ways. Should they do? Furthermore, any chance of getting the complete album on Rockband? That would be swell. I've done SR on expert, so if you're looking for a guitarist, PM me.

Axl: Never thought of that w/the Sopranos but a big fan of that song. And I think that's a yes on Rockband.

Having actually listened to the album several times over, I can't really see myself ever ponying up for these songs if indeed they become available. At the rate it took Chinese Democracy to come out, though, I sincerely hope Axl meant Rock Band 2 and not Rock Band 8

Recap: Axl Rose talks to fans again (onethirtybmp)

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles