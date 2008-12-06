Chrono Trigger Composer Never Heard of Rick Astley, Robo's Theme Completely Original

Chrono Trigger fans around the world will no longer have to wonder if there's a link between Rick Astley's hit song and Robo's theme.

When you combine Robo's theme with Never Gonna Give You Up, the shocking result is this.

It's pretty amazing how similar they sound and fit together, and this has lead to speculation over the years if perhaps composer Yasunori Mitsuda was influenced by Mr. Astley's work at the time or if he just flat out copied it. Mitsuda was shown the "Rick Roll" video in a recent interview and had this to say:

"It certainly is the first time I've seen this. I'm surprised! That's the first time I've heard of Rick Astley, and it's interesting that such a phenomenon is happening in a different country. Thank you for your time!"

The last remaining Chrono Trigger mystery has finally been answered.

Yasunori Mitsuda Gets Rick Rolled, Is Surprised (Original Sound Version)