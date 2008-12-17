Chrono Trigger DS Dated For Australia

Ubisoft has sent word that they'll be releasing Square-Enix's Chrono Trigger for DS in February next year. This is exciting news for non-importing Squenix fans as it'll mark the first occasion on which the classic SNES-era RPG has been released in this country. Press release fans can enjoy the following:

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - 17TH December - Today Ubisoft announces that it has entered into a distribution agreement with Square Enix Ltd. to release CHRONO TRIGGER® in Australia and New Zealand on the 5th of February, 2009 exclusively on the Nintendo DS™ system.

They say that "time is money" but for our hero, Crono it is much more than that! Get ready to travel through time to avoid the destruction of the world as we know it. With CHRONO TRIGGER, your notion of time will be turned upside down as you race against it like you've never done before, while all the decisions you make along the way will affect past, present and future!

Originally released in 1995 for the Super NES® CHRONO TRIGGER is regarded as a classic that was sadly never released in the PAL territories. We may not have a time machine to rectify the past, but thankfully CHRONO TRIGGER is about to change history. This all-new edition of CHRONO TRIGGER contains all the classic essence of the original while introducing the portability, dual screen presentation and Touch Screen functionality of the Nintendo DS.

John Yamamoto, president and chief executive officer of Square Enix Ltd. comments, "CHRONO TRIGGER is one of the most anticipated Square Enix titles of 2009 and we hope for all Nintendo DS owners to experience this charismatic time travelling adventure. And with CHRONO TRIGGER's multiple endings, there will be no end to the amount of times players can enjoy the classic story of Crono and his friends".