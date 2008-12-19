Classic Adventure Games Now Free, Courtesy Of GOG

I think we'll be writing about Good Old Games a lot in 2009, if moves like this are anything to go on. Especially when those moves entail Beneath A Steel Sky being offered for free.
Yes, if you pop over to GOG's website and create a new account, you'll be able to download the classic 1994 adventure game free of charge. It'll even be optimised and compatible with your fancy new Windows XP/Vista machine.
But wait! There's more!
You'll also be able to download the just-as-classic Lure of the Temptress, which was developed by the same kids, Revolution Software. Lure is also completely free of charge.
Well? Go!
[GOG]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink