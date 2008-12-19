Classic Adventure Games Now Free, Courtesy Of GOG

I think we'll be writing about Good Old Games a lot in 2009, if moves like this are anything to go on. Especially when those moves entail Beneath A Steel Sky being offered for free.

Yes, if you pop over to GOG's website and create a new account, you'll be able to download the classic 1994 adventure game free of charge. It'll even be optimised and compatible with your fancy new Windows XP/Vista machine.

But wait! There's more!

You'll also be able to download the just-as-classic Lure of the Temptress, which was developed by the same kids, Revolution Software. Lure is also completely free of charge.

Well? Go!

