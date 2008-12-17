The Best Headphones Of 2019

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Clock Tower: The Movie: The Posters

A Clock Tower movie is coming. Not the most obvious choice for a big screen adaptation, but there you go. Want to take a look at some dark, foreboding posters for the movie?

Well here they are.

Still can't believe Capcom are making a Clock Tower movie before they make a "Super Joe" one, but then, it's such an obscure licence 90% of the people watching will probably have no idea it's based on a game.

Which may actually be the whole point of it.

Check Out Some Scary 'Clock Tower' Movie Posters [MTV]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles