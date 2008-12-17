Clock Tower: The Movie: The Posters

A Clock Tower movie is coming. Not the most obvious choice for a big screen adaptation, but there you go. Want to take a look at some dark, foreboding posters for the movie?
Still can't believe Capcom are making a Clock Tower movie before they make a "Super Joe" one, but then, it's such an obscure licence 90% of the people watching will probably have no idea it's based on a game.
Which may actually be the whole point of it.
