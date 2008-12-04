Cracked Picks The Six Most 'Retarded' Consoles

You may not agree with Cracked's word choices to describe these lame duck consoles, but it's hard to argue with their picks. I mean, the Supergrafx is on the list—and it had five games. Five!
But we could take issue with the inclusion of nifty little Vectrex, the vector graphics-only console released in 1982. If we were making the list, we'd put the idiotic, headache-inducing Virtual Boy in its place, but maybe that's too obvious of a choice. This is why we're so bad at lists!
If you want to feel good about your console purchases, it's an uplifting read.
Don't really get your choice of titles. What exactly makes them "retarded?"
You shouldn't have to have a family member with special needs to understand how slurs and stereotypes really hurt.