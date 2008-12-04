Cracked Picks The Six Most 'Retarded' Consoles

You may not agree with Cracked's word choices to describe these lame duck consoles, but it's hard to argue with their picks. I mean, the Supergrafx is on the list—and it had five games. Five!

But we could take issue with the inclusion of nifty little Vectrex, the vector graphics-only console released in 1982. If we were making the list, we'd put the idiotic, headache-inducing Virtual Boy in its place, but maybe that's too obvious of a choice. This is why we're so bad at lists!

If you want to feel good about your console purchases, it's an uplifting read.

The 6 Most Retarded Gaming Consoles Ever Released [Cracked]