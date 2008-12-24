Crayon Physics iPhone Get

Seems we can't go a day now without hearing about some publisher's plans to bring some existing, well-received game over to the iPhone. Today is no different.

Hudson have told 1UP that they'll be publishing top-shelf indie title Crayon Physics, with an App Store release to come in the next week or two, possibly as early as January 1.

There aren't that many games that are perfect fits for Apple's device. Crayon Physics, with its simple gameplay mechanics - you do nothing but draw lines - is one of them.

