Cross Edge Making Cross-Pacific Trip This March

NIS America just made Christmas for JRPG fans in North America, revealing that the PlayStation 3 exclusive RPG mashup Cross Edge will be making it's way across the pond in March.

Cross Edge, or X-Edge, is every JRPG fans' wet dream, combining characters from Nippon Ichi, Gust, Capcom, Namco Bandai, and Idea Factory into one gigantic, Compile Heart developed RPG. The plot? I don't care. Seriously. I could care less why I get to play Disgaea's Etna and Darkstalkers Felicia in one game. I am completely satisfied with the fact that I can, and after that I can dress them in different outfits. Glee!

Check out RPGamer's extensive interview with NIS America, which also features updates on A Witch's Tale, Ar Tonelico 2, Mana Khemia: Student Alliance, and other titles making up my most anticipated for 2009 list.

Kotaku AU Update: No word on an Australian release yet, but we'll keep you posted.

RPGamer Feature - The State of NIS America Interview [RPGamer - Thanks Baldockra!]