The Best Headphones Of 2019

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Cross Edge Making Cross-Pacific Trip This March

NIS America just made Christmas for JRPG fans in North America, revealing that the PlayStation 3 exclusive RPG mashup Cross Edge will be making it's way across the pond in March.

Cross Edge, or X-Edge, is every JRPG fans' wet dream, combining characters from Nippon Ichi, Gust, Capcom, Namco Bandai, and Idea Factory into one gigantic, Compile Heart developed RPG. The plot? I don't care. Seriously. I could care less why I get to play Disgaea's Etna and Darkstalkers Felicia in one game. I am completely satisfied with the fact that I can, and after that I can dress them in different outfits. Glee!

Check out RPGamer's extensive interview with NIS America, which also features updates on A Witch's Tale, Ar Tonelico 2, Mana Khemia: Student Alliance, and other titles making up my most anticipated for 2009 list.

Kotaku AU Update: No word on an Australian release yet, but we'll keep you posted.

RPGamer Feature - The State of NIS America Interview [RPGamer - Thanks Baldockra!]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles