Cross-Dressing Phoenix Wright Musical In Official Poster Form

Soon to be appearing on a Hankyu train near you, here is the official Gyakuten Saiban poster for the Takarazuka musical version. Previously, we brought word of this upcoming stage version due this February.

The Takarazuka Revue's Cosmos troupe will bring its crossing-dressing musical sense to a stage version of Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney, complete with romance and intrigue. The poster's tagline is typical Takarazuka gush:

"Can you believe the person you love...

Can you keep on believing..."

Phoenix Wright as a love story with only women? Yeah. Okay. Why not. The play's full title is Gyakuten Saiban: Resurrected Truth. Our verdict: THIS IS GOING TO BE GREAT.

