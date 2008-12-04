The Best Headphones Of 2019

Custom Headcrab Zombie Lovingly Detailed in Gore

Reader Mark sends along his latest action figure creation: A 12-inch high Half-Life Headcrab Zombie.

Mark says the figures clothing was assembled from his collection of action figure playthings, but that the headcrab and the remains of a face underneath were both handmade.

"It's quite a fresh zombie with a younger and smaller crab than the ones you tend to see in the game as I wanted some of the victim's head to be visible still and not completely enveloped like the more developed examples in the game. It doesn't come across very well in these photos but the bloody bits are gloss varnished to keep them wet-look fresh."

Oh, we believe you Mark, that face looks plastic wrap fresh.

Comments

  • Dougmore Guest

    I think the term is zombine,(you know: zombie+combine) that's what they call it in the game anyway

