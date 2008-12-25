Customised 3D Gaming Monitors Coming to CES

iZ3D plan to show off a new line of 3D monitors at next month's Consumer Electronics show. The line-up includes a 22-inch monitor with a custom paint job.

All of the monitors use special software drivers and viewing glasses to add 3D to standard PC, PS3, Wii and Xbox 360 games.

Most PC games released in the last five years, including many of the most popular multiplayer online, first person shooter, and role-playing games, have already been designed for 3D displays. iZ3D's optimised driver unlocks the third (depth) dimension of these 3D-ready games to allow gamers to finally play them as they were written - in 3D.

The monitors can also be used in standard 2D mode and run for US$400 to US$550.

iZ3D Previews Three New 2009 3D Display Prototypes at CES

New 2009 3D Product Prototypes include a Flight Simulator, 26-inch Monitor, a Console Game Compatible Monitor plus new retail, demo/displays and more!

San Diego, Calif. (December 23, 2008) - iZ3D LLC, designer, marketer and enabler of advanced 3D visualization systems, will be featuring a hands on demonstration of three of it's upcoming product prototypes for 2009. iZ3D is located in meeting room #25118M in the Gaming Showcase downstairs in South Hall 2 of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

"We are continually pioneering new areas of 3D display for consumers with new display products, stereoscopic 3D software drivers, 3D player groups, events, and networking, 3D content certification and enablement, and system solution partnerships," stated Thomas Striegler, CEO of iZ3D LLC. Introducing three cutting-edge 3D prototypes at CES is once again proving iZ3D is the defacto industry leader in 3D solutions," he added.

The new prototypes include:

New iZ3D Immersion Series that gives users an incredible total 3D effect. It is a Triple iZ3D monitor setup with a flight or racing game simulator that really puts players in the experience!

26" iZ3D Prototype - Thought the 22-inch widescreen was awesome?

Wait until you see the 26-inch version!

22" Widescreen Console Game Compatible Prototype - Now play many

popular Xbox®, PS3® and Wii® games in 3D on the new iZ3D 22-inch game compatible monitor.

In addition the company will be showcasing a demo retail box and system setup displayed at iZ3D retail locations with self-running software demo and signage. A Far Cry 2 themed, custom painted iZ3D monitor and matching system from Intel®. Attendees will be able to take an up-close look at the incredible limited edition Smooth Creations painted iZ3D monitors.

The new iZ3D 22-inch monitor price of $399, roughly the price of 5-10 games, includes:

... 22-inch widescreen switchable 3D/2D monitor

... iZ3D output and anaglyph output drivers

... 3 pairs of passive linear polarized glasses

... All power and video cables

... Quick start guide

... 1 Year warranty

... Technical Support

... Free membership in iZ3D's upcoming 3D gaming league

iZ3D also offers the 22-inch monitor in six special edition custom-painted models created by Smooth Creations. These models, available only at www.iz3d.com, were commissioned at the request of customers that wanted their 3D monitors to stand out at LAN parties and grab attention. The custom-painted monitor price has also been reduced to $549.00

The iZ3D Solution

The iZ3D solution includes a widescreen monitor, viewing glasses, and software drivers. iZ3D developed this unique technology to create an adjustable viewing environment that delivers 3D without the eyestrain, spatial disorientation, or headaches commonly associated with other 3D approaches.

The 22-inch monitor, which is optimised for 3D viewing, can also be easily toggled into a 2D mode when required for productivity applications or email. In 3D mode, viewers see bright, sharp 3D images or video simply by installing the software driver and wearing any of eight iZ3D passive polarized glasses. New or existing PCs equipped with a dual-output video card easily power the display.

Monitor Specifications include:

- 1680 x 1050 resolution

- Up to 170-degree 3D viewing angle

- 5ms response time

- 700:1 contrast ratio

- 16.7-million colors

- 300 nits

Most PC games released in the last five years, including many of the most popular multiplayer online, first person shooter, and role-playing games, have already been designed for 3D displays. iZ3D's optimised driver unlocks the third (depth) dimension of these 3D-ready games to allow gamers to finally play them as they were written - in 3D.