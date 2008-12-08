Damn, The Xbox 360 Has Lots of Shmups

We knew that there were a lot of shoot 'em ups for the Xbox 360. We didn't know exactly how many. At the recent "Xbox 360 Shooting Festa!" in Tokyo, Microsoft provided a breakdown:
• Nine packaged shmups (5 of those titles are already on sale)
• Twenty-one Xbox Live Arcade shmups (20 of those are already available)
The Xbox 360 is the shooting game console, it seems. Full list after the jump.
Package Titles
Shikigami no Shiro III
Senko no Ronde Rev.X
RAIDEN FIGHTERS ACES
Raiden IV
OtomediusG (Gorgeous!)
Shooting Love. 200X*
DoDonPachi Dai Ou Jou Black Lable EXTRA*
Ketsui ~ Kizuna Jigoku Tachi ~*
DeathSmiles*
Xbox LIVE Arcade
Geometry Wars: Retro Evolved
Mutant Storm Reloaded
Crystal Quest
GALAGA
Time Pilot
Scramble
Heavy Weapon: Atomic Tank
Alien Homind: HD
Jetpac Refuelled
Gyruss
XEVIOUS
Battlestar Galactica
Mutant Storm Empire
OMEGA FIVE
Rez HD
Trigger Heart Exelica
IKARUGA
Geometry Wars: Retro Evolved 2
Galaga Legions
Shred Nebula
R-Type Dimensions*
*Upcoming titles
