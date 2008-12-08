Damn, The Xbox 360 Has Lots of Shmups

We knew that there were a lot of shoot 'em ups for the Xbox 360. We didn't know exactly how many. At the recent "Xbox 360 Shooting Festa!" in Tokyo, Microsoft provided a breakdown:

• Nine packaged shmups (5 of those titles are already on sale)

• Twenty-one Xbox Live Arcade shmups (20 of those are already available)

The Xbox 360 is the shooting game console, it seems. Full list after the jump.

Package Titles

Shikigami no Shiro III

Senko no Ronde Rev.X

RAIDEN FIGHTERS ACES

Raiden IV

OtomediusG (Gorgeous!)

Shooting Love. 200X*

DoDonPachi Dai Ou Jou Black Lable EXTRA*

Ketsui ~ Kizuna Jigoku Tachi ~*

DeathSmiles*

Xbox LIVE Arcade

Geometry Wars: Retro Evolved

Mutant Storm Reloaded

Crystal Quest

GALAGA

Time Pilot

Scramble

Heavy Weapon: Atomic Tank

Alien Homind: HD

Jetpac Refuelled

Gyruss

XEVIOUS

Battlestar Galactica

Mutant Storm Empire

OMEGA FIVE

Rez HD

Trigger Heart Exelica

IKARUGA

Geometry Wars: Retro Evolved 2

Galaga Legions

Shred Nebula

R-Type Dimensions*

*Upcoming titles

マイクロソフト、「Xbox 360 シューティング フェスタ!」 [Game Watch]