The Best Headphones Of 2019

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

DC Universe Coming Late 2009, Early 2010

Marvel Universe may be dead, but DC Universe is not. It's alive. And it's coming. But when? Speaking with MTV, DC comics writer Geoff Johns - who's working on the game - says it won't be with us anytime soon.

"It launches I think in early 2010, it could be late 2009" he said. Course, being the writer, and not the producer, he doesn't have the final say on that, but he's probably not making that shit up, either.

'DC Universe Online' MMO Writer Geoff Johns Talks Parallel Earths, Secret Identities [MTV]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles