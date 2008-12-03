DC Universe Coming Late 2009, Early 2010

Marvel Universe may be dead, but DC Universe is not. It's alive. And it's coming. But when? Speaking with MTV, DC comics writer Geoff Johns - who's working on the game - says it won't be with us anytime soon.

"It launches I think in early 2010, it could be late 2009" he said. Course, being the writer, and not the producer, he doesn't have the final say on that, but he's probably not making that shit up, either.

'DC Universe Online' MMO Writer Geoff Johns Talks Parallel Earths, Secret Identities [MTV]