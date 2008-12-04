DDR, The Musical, The Pictures

Back when we brought word of the Dance Dance Revolution musical, we didn't have any pics, just a Photoshop from the fellas at GayGamer. Now we have pictures of the 40 person show — from the opening night nonetheless!

Click through the pictures on the link, sent to use by reader Dan. There does seem to be a dearth of DDR and a whole lotta WTF. That's okay and isn't necessary bad. Legal issue can probably stop theatre troupes from using DDR arcade machines, but not from theatre troupes using WTF. Nothing can stop WTF. Nothing.