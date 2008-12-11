Deal of the Day: EA Stock 14% Off!

The Best Headphones Of 2019

Yesterday's announcement that things aren't so rosy at Electronic Arts seems to have hit the publisher's stock below the belt.

This morning the stock opened up with a value of US$16.66 a share, down from last night's closing bell value of US$19.35, according to Yahoo Finance and their fancy charts. Today the stock seems to be on a bit of a roller coaster ride, one with it's share of ups and downs, but none of those ups getting them anywhere near that $19 share value.

The video game industry may be recession proof, but if it is, it's only by comparison to all of those other industries out there tanking right now.

