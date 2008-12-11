Deal of the Day: EA Stock 14% Off!

Yesterday's announcement that things aren't so rosy at Electronic Arts seems to have hit the publisher's stock below the belt.

This morning the stock opened up with a value of US$16.66 a share, down from last night's closing bell value of US$19.35, according to Yahoo Finance and their fancy charts. Today the stock seems to be on a bit of a roller coaster ride, one with it's share of ups and downs, but none of those ups getting them anywhere near that $19 share value.

The video game industry may be recession proof, but if it is, it's only by comparison to all of those other industries out there tanking right now.