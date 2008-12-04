The Best Headphones Of 2019

Deep, Crisp And Even - Stoked Screens

These screens from Bongfish Interactive's open-world snowboarding game Stoked do their best to show off the terrain and character models, but obviously can't really do justice to the game's main USP - the dynamic weather system.

Nice shots, though. As ever, pinches of salt should be kept within easy reach but if those are really in-game then this could be one to watch.

