Deep, Crisp And Even - Stoked Screens

These screens from Bongfish Interactive's open-world snowboarding game Stoked do their best to show off the terrain and character models, but obviously can't really do justice to the game's main USP - the dynamic weather system.
Nice shots, though. As ever, pinches of salt should be kept within easy reach but if those are really in-game then this could be one to watch.
