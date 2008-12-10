Denis Hopper Says Gamers Will Love Deadly Creatures

Revealed just yesterday as one of the voices behind the human co-stars in THQ's Deadly Creatures, veteran unhinged actor Dennis Hopper shares his opinion of the game in this behind-the-scenes video.

Hopper plays George Struggs, the owner of a run-down gas station with a plot to get his hands on some Civil War gold. It's sort of a story within the story, with the humans thinking they are the stars when in reality the titular Deadly Creatures are the ones in the spotlight. Towards the end of the video, Hopper calms any fears that the game might be a flop, assuring us all that "gamers are going to love Deadly Creatures," and who knows gamers' tastes better than King Koopa himself?