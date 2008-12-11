The Best Headphones Of 2019

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Did Peter Molyneux Just Spill The Beans On Full 360 Game Downloads?

Maybe. Just maybe. Speaking with Gamesindustry.biz, the Lionhead boss got surprisingly lippy about his dream of seeing Fable II become a wholly-digital download for the Xbox 360.

"I think it would be a great thing for this studio to work on", he told them. Bypassing the retail sector entirely, so developers and publishers could keep all the profits for themselves? Well of course it would be a great thing, Pete!

Interestingly, rather than play it cool, he immediately followed that up with "I can't say anything else on it - I would be killed to death". Which is over-excited-Peter-Molyneux for "oops, shouldn't have said that first bit".

That or there was an office bet to work Motorhead song titles into Pete's interviews. A bet Pete lost on a "by, not to" technicality.

As for the plausibility of 360 downloads...well, that 120GB HDD could certainly hold a few games.

Molyneux hints at Fable II digital release [GI.biz]

Comments

  • petey Guest

    is that so people can't return it for being a buggy POS?

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles