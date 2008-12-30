Disgaea 2 Getting Downsized For PSP

Nippon Ichi is giving Disgaea fans even more hot Prinny action on the go, announcing that a port of the PlayStation 2 game Disgaea 2: Cursed Memories will get a PSP port next year.
Just like the PlayStation Portable port of the original Disgaea: Hour of Darkness — which shrunk down in the form of Disgaea: Afternoon of Darkness — next year's portable version of Disgaea 2 will come with fresh content in the form of new battles and new characters. We're guessing they'll also come up with a snazzy new subtitle, especially if NIS America opts to localise it.
The official street date is March 26, 2009 for the Japanese version. No word yet on a Western translation, but we have our fingers crossed.
PlayStation®Portable向けゲームソフト『魔界戦記ディスガイア2 PORTABLE』 (PDF) [Nippon Ichi - thanks, Nekojin!]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink