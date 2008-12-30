Disgaea 2 Getting Downsized For PSP

Nippon Ichi is giving Disgaea fans even more hot Prinny action on the go, announcing that a port of the PlayStation 2 game Disgaea 2: Cursed Memories will get a PSP port next year.

Just like the PlayStation Portable port of the original Disgaea: Hour of Darkness — which shrunk down in the form of Disgaea: Afternoon of Darkness — next year's portable version of Disgaea 2 will come with fresh content in the form of new battles and new characters. We're guessing they'll also come up with a snazzy new subtitle, especially if NIS America opts to localise it.

The official street date is March 26, 2009 for the Japanese version. No word yet on a Western translation, but we have our fingers crossed.

