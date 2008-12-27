Dissidia Sales Shows Final Fantasy Has Still Got It

Was there any doubt that Square Enix's latest Final Fantasy spin-off cash-in would do gangbuster business in Japan? If so, Dissidia Final Fantasy's debut on the Media Create sales charts should erase those doubts.

The fan service filled fighter for the PlayStation Portable moved almost a half-million units in its first week on the charts, soundly beating Gundam Musou 2 for the PlayStation 3 by a ratio of more than two to one. And at 6,090 yen, Dissidia's not on the cheaper end of PSP games. Yes, Square Enix made itself some money.

Some good news for Sony was that Gundam Musou 2 landed at number two on the PS3, with the Xbox 360 version failing to make a top thirty appearance. Fable II did, however, but at the 23rd spot.

01. Dissidia: Final Fantasy (PSP) - 489,000 / NEW

02. Gundam Musou 2 (PS3) - 176,000 / NEW

03. Kirby Super Star Ultra (DS) - 150,000 / 779,000

04. Animal Crossing: City Folk (Wii) - 145,000 / 732,000

05. Tales of Hearts (Anime Movie Edition) (DS) - 124,000 / NEW

06. Wagamama Fashion Girls Mode (DS) - 100,000 / 442,000

07. Gundam Musou 2 (PS2) - 100,000 / NEW

08. Pokémon Platinum (DS) - 86,000 / 2,152,000

09. Fate/Unlimited Codes (PS2) - 83,000 / NEW

10. Momotarou Dentetsu: 20-Shuunen (DS) - 80,000 / NEW

11. Taiko no Tetsujin Wii (Wii)

12. Karaoke Joysound (Wii)

13. Rhythm Tengoku Gold (DS)

14. Power Pro Kun Pocket 11 (DS)

15. Penguin no Mondai (DS)

16. Gensou Suikoden Tierkreis (DS)

17. Wii Fit (Wii)

18. Professor Layton and The Final Time Journey (DS)

19. Mario Kart Wii (Wii)

20. Tongari Boushi to Mahou no 365 Nichi (DS)

21. Tamagotchi Kira Kira Omisecchi (DS)

22. Ragnarok Online DS (DS)

23. Fable II (Xbox 360)

24. Bokujou Monogatari: Youkoso Kaze no Bazaar (DS)

25. Animal Crossing Wild World (DS)

26. Monster Hunter Portable 2nd G (PSP the Best) (PSP)

27. Wii Music (Wii)

28. Wii Sports (Wii)

29. World Soccer Winning Eleven 2009 (PS3)

30. Gran Turismo 5 Prologue Spec III (PS3)

Media Create Weekly Software Sales [Gpara]