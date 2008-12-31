DIY Xbox 360 Wireless Gaming On The Cheap

If you're the proud new owner of an Xbox 360, you might have come to the realisation that Microsoft is hornswaggling you on wireless connectivity. No wi-fi built in, no US$99/AU$149 wireless adaptor, no problem.
Popular Science points us to a quick and dirty DIY option for unwiring your Xbox 360, using the freeware DD-WRT — and an outdated or unused extra wireless router, of course. It's a pretty straightfoward process — buy this, download that, install the thing, put your IP address in the little box — but handy for those of us who balk at outrageously priced accessories.
With the cost to you being as low as zero dollars, should you have a back up router collecting dust, we'd think it's a decent enough solution.
Unwire Your Xbox [Popular Science]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink