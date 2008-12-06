DJ Tiësto Says He's In Activision's DJ Hero

Popular Dutch DJ Tiësto has added his pseudonym to the list of musical acts appearing in Activision's DJ Hero, a game the publisher has yet to officially announce. Tiësto spilled the beans via his newsletter.

The newsletter read "We are proud to announce that Tiësto has teamed up with the game developer Activision and their latest project DJ Hero." DJ Hero is rumoured to ship with a turntable controller and support Guitar Hero controllers for co-op jam sessions.

Tiësto said via his newsletter: "I am very excited about this! I think this is a great way to introduce people into DJing. Maybe they realise it's not as easy as they think. I am sure this brings new fans to the scene, dance music is not far from hip-hop for example. Hopefully the music I have composed appeals to all kinds of fans!"

DJ Paul Oakenfold was reported to have seen the game, but indicated he wasn't involved in contributing to the soundtrack.

Activision also has a trademark filed for Dance Hero, which also hasn't yet been announced.

Thanks to Mitch for the heads up!

So Much For Confidentiality Agreements: Tiësto Spills the Beans About 'DJ Hero' [Big Shot via Daily Swarm]