DJ Tiësto's Management Says He's Not In Activision's DJ Hero

Oops! Looks like the "newsletter" that did the rounds a few weeks back, purporting to "reveal" that Dutch disc jockey DJ Tiësto would feature in Activision's DJ Hero, was a load of baloney.
A statement since issued by Tiësto's people seeks to distance the DJ from the game. Apparently the "newsletter" was in fact a "fictitious news item", and that, on the record, "Tiësto has never given a quote regarding DJ Hero".
Tiësto fans can cling to the fact they never actually deny his involvement in the game.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink