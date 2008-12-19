DJ Tiësto's Management Says He's Not In Activision's DJ Hero

Oops! Looks like the "newsletter" that did the rounds a few weeks back, purporting to "reveal" that Dutch disc jockey DJ Tiësto would feature in Activision's DJ Hero, was a load of baloney.

A statement since issued by Tiësto's people seeks to distance the DJ from the game. Apparently the "newsletter" was in fact a "fictitious news item", and that, on the record, "Tiësto has never given a quote regarding DJ Hero".

Tiësto fans can cling to the fact they never actually deny his involvement in the game.