The Best Headphones Of 2019

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

DoDonPachi Dai Ou Jou Black Label EXTRA Delayed, Needs EXTRA Time

Aw, crap. One of the games we were looking forward to most, DoDonPachi Dai Ou Jou Black Label EXTRA, has been delayed. The Xbox 360 title was originally slated for Christmas Day, but has since been delayed.

The reason for the delay? According to 5pb, who's doing the port of Cave's arcade shoot'em up, "We're totally over schedule." Xbox 360 shooters have been having bad luck getting out the door on time. The Xbox 360 port of Konami's arcade shooter Otomedius was delayed right before release, too.

「怒首領蜂 大往生 ブラックレーベル EXTRA」発売延期に [IT Media]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles