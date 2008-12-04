DoDonPachi Dai Ou Jou Black Label EXTRA Delayed, Needs EXTRA Time

Aw, crap. One of the games we were looking forward to most, DoDonPachi Dai Ou Jou Black Label EXTRA, has been delayed. The Xbox 360 title was originally slated for Christmas Day, but has since been delayed.

The reason for the delay? According to 5pb, who's doing the port of Cave's arcade shoot'em up, "We're totally over schedule." Xbox 360 shooters have been having bad luck getting out the door on time. The Xbox 360 port of Konami's arcade shooter Otomedius was delayed right before release, too.

「怒首領蜂 大往生 ブラックレーベル EXTRA」発売延期に [IT Media]