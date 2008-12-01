Dragon Quest IX Playable This Month In Tokyo

On December 20 and 21, Chiba's Makuhari Messe, the home of the Tokyo Game Show, will play host to the Jump Festa. Lots of big name companies will be in attendance. Square Enix, for instance.

Here's the full list of what's on display — it's mostly trailers:

• Dragon Quest IX: Hoshizora no Mamoribito (DS)*

• Dragon Quest Monster Battle Road II (Arcade)*

• Kingdom Hearts 358/2 Days (DS)*

• Kingdom Hearts: Birth by Sleep (PSP)*

• Kingdom Hearts Coded (Mobile)*

• Kingdom Hearts Mobile (Mobie)*

• Lost Winds (Wii)

• Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles: Echoes of Time (DS, Wii)

• Star Ocean 4: The Last Hope (Xbox 360)

• Blood of Bahamut (DS)

• Final Fantasy XIII (PS3)

• Final Fantasy Versus XIII (PS3)

• Final Fantasy Agito XIII (PSP)

• Final Fantasy VII Advent Children Comple (Blu-ray)

• The 3rd Birthday (PSP)

• Final Fantasy IV The After (Mobile)

• Dragon Quest Battle Road Mobile (Mobile)

• Romancing SaGa (Mobile)

• Crystal Defenders (iPhone 3G/iPhone Touch)

• Dissidia Final Fantasy (PSP)

• Mahou no Ehon: Majo to Shoujo to 5-Jin no Yuusha (DS)

• The Last Remnant (Xbox 360)

• Chrono Trigger (DS)

• Chocobo no Fushigi na Dungeon - Tokiwasure no Meikyuu DS+ (DS)

• Pingu no Waku Waku Carnival! (DS)

• Snoopy DS: Snoopy to Chuugen Taichi ni Ei ni Iku! (DS)

* denotes playable

2008年12月20日（土）・21日（日） 開催!! IN 幕張メッセ [Square Enix via PSP Hyper]