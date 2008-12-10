The Best Headphones Of 2019

Dragon Quest X Coming To Wii

Yuji Horii, creator of the Dragon Quest series, revealed at a Square Enix press conference in Tokyo today that the next entry in the role-playing game series, Dragon Quest X, is in development for the Wii.

After finalising the release date for Dragon Quest IX, which will be released for the Nintendo DS in Japan on March 28 for 5980 yen, Horii announced that the series would be returning to consoles for its tenth entry, according to Japanese game site Gigazine. Square Enix released a spin-off, Dragon Quest Swords: The Masked Queen and the Tower of Mirrors, for the Wii in 2007, but DQ X will be the first release for the platform in the main series.

The revelation comes two years after the announcement that DQ IX would be released on the Nintendo DS after two entries on the PlayStation 2.

