Dragonball Movie Title Evolves

Everyone's favourite upcoming goofy Hollywood flick Dragon Ball is apparently getting a slightly reworked title: Dragonball Evolution. This isn't yet confirmed by studio 20th Century Fox, but URL DragonballEvolutionmovie.com redirects to FoxMovies.com.

The movie, based on the popular Dragon Ball manga/anime/video games, will be in theatres April 8. It stars Justin Chatwin, James Marsters, Chow Yun-Fat, Ernie Hudson and whatever the hell is in that picture.

