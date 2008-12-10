Dragonball Movie Trailer Is All Kinds of Stupid

Look, I don't even like Dragonball. But still, I know enough about it to know this trailer will make people upset.
I do not understand why this even needs to be made, honestly if you love dragonball you love it the way it is, it does not need to be redone in typical BS Hollywood style
I think for this movie to turn out well they need just what the sonic team devs need, a fanboy to hang out in the studio and slap them whenever they change anything... sonic the werehog, *slap* fishing section in game, *slap* dragonballs created by mystics *slap* Master Roshi being (somewhat) young *slap*
I doubt I will ever watch this movie unless I am extremely inebriated because it will not be done well by Hollywood, guaranteed
Tbh, IF I watch this movie, it will not be for the plot. It will be to see Goku charge up a kamehameha for 5 minutes and then fast paced fighting scenes rehashed several times. I'm not expecting a major twist or love triangle or even an amazing plot. I just want to see Goku done some justice with his fighting style.
Hollywood, do that for me.
I wasn't really sure what to expect with a movie about dragonball.
tbh I was pretty pleased to see they succeeded in adding some exciting special effects in it, would do the cartoon series wrong if it were badly done action-wise.
And tbh you critics I don't know what you're so worried about, maybe that the movie will be even faster and better then the series itself or are you really just " haters " ?
" I was hiding the extent of my powers all along ^_- "
I'm a glutton for punishment. I'm off to see this movie.
I'll probably spend most of it laughing at Goku's hair (it was always going to end badly, really) and also probably laughing at Piccolo...yeah...I'm not seeing this ending well. It'll make an absolute fortune at the box office, but is also going to annoy soooo many people. And the sequels are already coming...
Afterwards, I'll go back, watch the anime and appreciate it even more than I already do.
one of the few movies where the tie-in game will probably be a lot better... judging from that trailer...