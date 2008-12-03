Draw A Path To Love In The Chase - Screens

The Chase is a good old fashioned love story. Boy meets girl, girl separates from boy, boy and girl attempt to reach each other by running at breakneck speed across surreal platform-filled landscape populated by bad guys and collectable power ups while an unseen hand draws bridges under the feet of both boy and girl.
Aww, its like something out of a Barbara Cartland novel.
The Chase from Razorback is due for release on the DS in February 2009. Some time around the 14th, I would imagine.
Screens on the link.
