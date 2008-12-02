Drawn To Life Dev Sketches Out New Game Reveal

5th Cell—developer of Drawn to Life and Lock's Quest—has announced it will announce its newest "innovative, engaging and completely unique" game this Friday. We love announcements about announcements! But where's the countdown clock?

Sadly, it appears we'll just have to keep an eye glued to IGN, where the exclusive announcement will take place, and the other eye to the calendar, so we know what day it is. Whatever 5th Cell's newest game is (they didn't even specify a platform) it sounds like it's an original effort, not a licensed affair or a direct sequel.

Given the interesting gameplay mechanics found in the developer's other titles, we've set our interest to "piqued."