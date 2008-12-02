Drawn To Life Dev Sketches Out New Game Reveal

5th Cell—developer of Drawn to Life and Lock's Quest—has announced it will announce its newest "innovative, engaging and completely unique" game this Friday. We love announcements about announcements! But where's the countdown clock?
Sadly, it appears we'll just have to keep an eye glued to IGN, where the exclusive announcement will take place, and the other eye to the calendar, so we know what day it is. Whatever 5th Cell's newest game is (they didn't even specify a platform) it sounds like it's an original effort, not a licensed affair or a direct sequel.
Given the interesting gameplay mechanics found in the developer's other titles, we've set our interest to "piqued."
NEW ORIGINAL GAME ANNOUNCED THIS FRIDAY ON IGN.COM!
5TH Cell announces exclusive worldwide unveiling of new original game at IGN.com on December, 5th.
BELLEVUE, Washington.—(BUSINESS WIRE)—Dec. 1, 2008-5TH Cell Media LLC (5TH Cell), the creators of Drawn to Life™ and Lock's Quest™, announced today an exclusive agreement with IGN.com to reveal their latest original game on Friday, December 5th 2008. This never before seen concept will continue 5TH Cell's tradition of delivering high quality, original games with totally unique gameplay experiences.
"We're very excited about the upcoming unveiling of our latest title on IGN.com. We built upon the experience and evolving technology from our previous titles to deliver something to the player that is completely new. This title is innovative, engaging and completely unique. We look forward to sharing it with everyone on December 5th", said Creative Director for 5TH Cell, Jeremiah Slaczka.
General Manager Joseph M Tringali added, "The success of our previous titles has awarded us the chance to work on a new, exciting intellectual property After many months, we're thrilled to show off our new title for the first time exclusively at IGN.com. We're set on delivering an amazing final product and meeting the expectations of gamers everywhere."
About 5TH Cell
Founded in 2003 by Joseph M Tringali, Jeremiah Slaczka and Brett Caird, 5TH Cell Media LLC is a leading independent developer of interactive entertainment software. Focused on original IP, 5TH Cell has established a track record of success on the Nintendo DS™ by providing a unique user experience that cannot be found in other games. 5TH Cell is located in Bellevue, WA USA with partnerships in Malaysia. For more information on 5TH Cell products, please visit www.5thcell.com. Nintendo DS™ is a trademark of Nintendo.
Drawn to Life™ and Lock's Quest™ are trademarks of THQ, inc.
All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
