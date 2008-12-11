DS Scrabble Beats Kid On 'F***ers' Triple-Word Score

Well, if it isn't the Daily Mail, with another highly entertaining story about the EVILS and HORRORS of video games. In this instance, the evils and horrors of...Scrabble.

Yes, Scrabble. 36 year-old Tonya Carrington bought her son Ethan a pre-owned copy of Ubisoft's Scrabble for the DS, thinking it would keep him busy, maybe teach him a few new words.

Little did she suspect it'd proceed to kick his arse with a procession of slang words, from tits to toke to f***ers, which in a crushing blow to poor Ethan's self-esteem also gave his AI opponent a triple-word score for the win.

Cue Tonya protesting to filthy tabloid papers, cue Ubisoft proclaiming she should have used the game's junior settings, cue Nintendo washing their hands of the whole thing. Oh, and cue a sudden upswing in interest in the British version of Scrabble!

