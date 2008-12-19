DS Screen Manufacturers Fingered, Punished

Cast your minds back to February. Japanese firms Sharp and Hitachi were accused of price-fixing over their supply of screens for the Nintendo DS. Well today, Japan took action.

The Japanese Fair Trade Commission have fined Sharp ¥261 million (USD$3 million), accusing them of colluding with Hitachi to fix prices in a direct violation of the country's Antimonopoly Act. They have until March 2009 to pay up.

Sharp are protesting their innocence, stressing that they "did not engage in any activities that could be categorized as a violation of Antimonopoly Act", but will suck it up and pay the fine anyways.

