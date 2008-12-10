DS Sets New British Sales Record

Britain loves the Nintendo DS. Regular followers of our British Sales Charts may already be aware of this. But last week, Britain's love for the Nintendo DS reached new heights.

Secret, private sales figures reveal that for the week ending December 6, the DS sold more units over a seven-day period than any other console in British history. How many units that is, we don't know (getting sick of number-less announcements like these, GfK/ChartTrack), but it's obviously a lot.

For the record, the previous record was held by...the Nintendo DS, which set the mark last Christmas.

