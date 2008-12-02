DSi Sales Break 500,000

The Best Headphones Of 2019

Japanese people are buying the DSi. Lots of them. Nintendo sold over 500,000 DSi units (535,379 units by Enterbrain's numbers) during November, it's first month on sale. For comparison's sake, the DS Lite sold 550,000 units during its first month on sale in Japan.

The DSi's success has bolstered the DS platform's total sales to 24,239,590 units — a figure which includes the DS, DS Lite and the newly launched DSi.

ニンテンドーDSi、発売1ヵ月で販売台数50万台を突破 [Famitsu]

