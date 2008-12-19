Duke Nukem Forever Says 'Jingle Bells!' With New Artwork

Not that Duke Nukem would actually say "Jingle Bells". Not his style. But 3D Realms, they're more the festive types, and to celebrate the holiday season they've released this Duke Nukem Forever...thing.

It's not a screenshot. But those are in-game models. So it's close enough! Enjoy picking over every pixel, and seeing if one amongst them can justify whatever side of the never-coming-out/is-so-coming-out divide you call home.