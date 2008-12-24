EA Says Happy Holidays With Boom Blox Cheat Codes

We've gotten holiday cards, lots of holiday cards; holiday songs;, even a holiday video, but this is our first ever holiday cheat codes.
Electronic Arts sends along their well wishes for a bright new year and the codes to unlock most everything in their Steven Spielberg-backed Wii title Boom Blox.
At the BOOM BLOX title screen, hit up, right, down, left on the D-pad button
Type in the codes below using the keyboard
Pandoras Blox: Unlocks all levels in the game
Tool Pool: Unlocks all the toys in Create Mode
Nonstop Props: Unlocks all the props in Create Mode
Critter Litter: Unlocks all the characters in Create Mode
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink