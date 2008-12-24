EA Says Happy Holidays With Boom Blox Cheat Codes

We've gotten holiday cards, lots of holiday cards; holiday songs;, even a holiday video, but this is our first ever holiday cheat codes.

Electronic Arts sends along their well wishes for a bright new year and the codes to unlock most everything in their Steven Spielberg-backed Wii title Boom Blox.

At the BOOM BLOX title screen, hit up, right, down, left on the D-pad button

Type in the codes below using the keyboard

Pandoras Blox: Unlocks all levels in the game

Tool Pool: Unlocks all the toys in Create Mode

Nonstop Props: Unlocks all the props in Create Mode

Critter Litter: Unlocks all the characters in Create Mode