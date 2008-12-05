EA Sports Goes Arcadey With New Big Headed Hockey Game

EA will officially announce NHL Arcade tomorrow, a three-on-three hockey game for Xbox Live Arcade and PlayStation Network, IGN reports. It is not, we repeat not, a release of EA's NHL 94 for the Genesis.

Now that you've come to terms with that distressing news, what is NHL Arcade? It's "lightning-paced, no rules hockey" according to IGN Sports, with "game-changing power-ups" and giant-noggined professional hockey players.

True, it may not be NHL 94 HD, but it sounds enough like the NBA Jam-like NHL Open Ice to have us interested.

