EA Sports Goes Arcadey With New Big Headed Hockey Game

EA will officially announce NHL Arcade tomorrow, a three-on-three hockey game for Xbox Live Arcade and PlayStation Network, IGN reports. It is not, we repeat not, a release of EA's NHL 94 for the Genesis.
Now that you've come to terms with that distressing news, what is NHL Arcade? It's "lightning-paced, no rules hockey" according to IGN Sports, with "game-changing power-ups" and giant-noggined professional hockey players.
True, it may not be NHL 94 HD, but it sounds enough like the NBA Jam-like NHL Open Ice to have us interested.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink