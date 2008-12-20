EA, Steam Hook Up, Make Sweet Digital Distribution

The Best Headphones Of 2019

It's official. Electronic Arts has thrown in with Valve, cozying up to Steam with a half-dozen titles from its library, an announcement semi-spoiled by the sudden appearance of Spore earlier this week.

Now available digitally are Mass Effect, Need For Speed Undercover, Spore (and the Spore Creepy & Cute Parts Pack), FIFA Manager 09 and Warhammer Online: Age of Reckoning. We'd consider that a big win for Valve, considering EA's kind of the competition with its own EA Store.

The official word tells us that Mirror's Edge, Command & Conquer: Red Alert 3 and Dead Space will join them "in the coming weeks."

We're still looking into the copyright protection measures employed on the EA catalog and hope that everything's hunky-dory. Thanks to Michael for the heads up.

Steam Publishers - Electronic Arts [Valve]

